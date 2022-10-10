Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,438,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,275,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $81.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

