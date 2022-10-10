Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 2.31% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAR. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.