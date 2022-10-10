SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,953 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $292.97 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $287.04 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

