Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 5,309.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,344,000 after purchasing an additional 202,486 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $152.34 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

