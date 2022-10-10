Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,763,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,139,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

