Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 186.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 798,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $291.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,175.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.26.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

