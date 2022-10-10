Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,722 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $103.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

