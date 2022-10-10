Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.90 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

