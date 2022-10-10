18,696 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.