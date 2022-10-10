Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $413.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

