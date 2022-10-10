2,916 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $123.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

