Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

