Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 298,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 177,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

