EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 42.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 207.0% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 34.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.45 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

