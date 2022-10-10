21,979 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

