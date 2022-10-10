Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.70 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.