DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $110.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

DexCom Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

