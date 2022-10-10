Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $19.94 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

