Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 162,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.