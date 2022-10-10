Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

