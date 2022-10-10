Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 10,639 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,639 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $82.60 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

