Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.58 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,948 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.