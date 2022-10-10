Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $482.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.02. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

