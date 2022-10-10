Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 34.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $63.29 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

