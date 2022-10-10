Mission Wealth Management LP Has $837,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.5 %

ECL opened at $143.51 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.76 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

