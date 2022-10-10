Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,069 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 101,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,436,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,742,000 after acquiring an additional 128,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 230,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

NYSE AEM opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

