Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.18 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 83.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $139.00 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

