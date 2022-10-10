Mission Wealth Management LP Has $910,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 41.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Teradata by 12.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Teradata by 20.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.