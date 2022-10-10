Aries Wealth Management Invests $351,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $333.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

