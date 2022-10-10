Aries Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $99.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

