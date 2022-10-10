Aries Wealth Management Invests $402,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,204,000 after buying an additional 158,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

