Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,319 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 240,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.