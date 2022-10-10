Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 155.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.85.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $128.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

