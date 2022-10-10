Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

