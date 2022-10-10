Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,846,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.4 %

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $111.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.