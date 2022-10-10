Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

