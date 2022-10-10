Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 18,117 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.