Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 312.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

