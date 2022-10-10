Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $184.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.34. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

