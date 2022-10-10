CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,691 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,490,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $88.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

