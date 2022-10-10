Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,474,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

