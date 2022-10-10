CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

NYSE CIR opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.