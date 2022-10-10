Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

