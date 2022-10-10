Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.