Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

