Echo45 Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Echo45 Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 855,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,559,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 165,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

