Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 51,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 208,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average is $204.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
