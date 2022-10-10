7,284 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 435.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,079.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $205.33 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

