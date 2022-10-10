Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $125.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

