Aries Wealth Management Has $230,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,201 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

